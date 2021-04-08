Watch: Hotel staff dance with team after Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan on Wednesday became the second country to win more than one ODI series against South Africa on their home soi; after defeating the Proteas in the deciding match.



Pakistan cruised to victory due to Fakhar Zaman's second consecutive century and skipper Babar Azam's 94 runs. The due had helped Pakistan defeat South Africa by 28 runs.



South Africa's chances of chasing down Pakistan's total of 320 for seven were effectively snuffed out by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who took three wickets in successive overs to reduce the hosts to 140 for five in the 28th over.

Batsman Kyle Verreynne (62) and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (54) put on 108 off 100 balls for the sixth wicket but both were dismissed in the space of seven balls. South Africa was bowled out for 292.

Following the 2-1 win against South Africa, Pakistan also jumped to 2nd place in the ICC World Cup Super League points table.

After the win, the team celebrated their victory and when they reached their hotel the celebrations continued.

The team on its arrival was welcomed by hotel staff and was seen celebrating with them in a video that had gone viral on social media.

In the video, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf was seen dancing with the hotel staff.



However, when the video surfaced, questions were raised as people feared the team was dancing with people who were not part of the biosecure bubble.

But the team management told Geo News that the people celebrating with the team were hotel staff that have been part of the biosecure bubble.