Bella Hadid avoids wardrobe malfunction while venturing gravity-defying stunt

Bella Hadid knows the ways to wow her fans with her exceptionally gifted repertoire as the supermodel has ventured into a circus-worthy act in a perfect style.

Recently, the 24-year-old model appeared in the Mugler Spring/Summer 2021 video with a gravity-defying stunt. The highlight of the stunt is Bella’s expertise to avoid any wardrobe malfunction as the supermodel is seen venturing the flip while wearing a very revealing panel top.



The sheer top she is seen wearing was just a thin black bar hardly covering her chest.

Bella Hadid participated in the French fashion house’s new “MUGLER SS 2021 part 02.”



It was March 28 when the supermodel shared the thrilling video–which also features “Euphoria” actress Hunter Schafer, model Irina Shayk, and others.

The fashion house collection video was helmed by Mugler’s Casey Cadwallader and creative Haley Wollens.

