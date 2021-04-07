Keke Palmer opens up about struggles about being child actor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American actress Keke Palmer has worn her heart on her sleeve and spoke about her struggles as a child actor.
Speaking on InStyle's Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, the 27-year-old said that her emotions were disregarded which often left her misunderstood.
"At a young age in the child entertainer world, your emotions are always the last thing that people care about," she said.
"I think you get really quickly into being a people-pleaser and trying to be everything that everybody wants you to be. And so I think in a lot of that, you end up being misunderstood. When you're not always being agreeable, you're a brat."
"It's always been a bit of a thing for me because people have had all these expectations of who they want me to be at a very young age: how they want me to act and how they want me to respond. I've fought a lot of that most of my adult life, and I'm still new into my adult life."