Jennifer Lopez touches on the secret behind her ‘smarter’ workout techniques

Renowned actor Jennifer Lopez is known for her captivating allure at 51 and just recently decided to get candid about her long held secrets.



The actor got candid about her physical fitness with InStyle magazine, ahead of new JLo Beauty line and was quoted saying, "I don't have any [beauty] secrets except JLo Beauty — and I'm giving them all to everyone with every product.”

“I also think I'm in the best shape of my life. In my 20s and 30s I used to work out but not like I do now. It's not that I work out more; I just work out harder and smarter. And it doesn't take me as long as it did in the past.”

One aspect that transformed her take towards health was cutting out the expectations that arise from adhering to a certain ‘look’. Since "When you do things for the right reasons, you actually look better!"

During the course of her interview the star even added, "I love what I do. I'm passionate about it. Every day does not seem like a job to me. I can honestly say I'm living a dream, and I'm grateful every day that I wake up” and “I really believe the most important thing is to have great people around you.”

Before concluding Lopez let fans in on her golden life rules and explained, "I am there to do a job, and that's what I should do. Believe it or not, I don't want to burden anyone with my thirst, or if I'm cold or uncomfortable. That might be something that my mom and dad instilled in me. You just have to be grateful to be doing what you're doing. It's a very Latino thing. Be happy with what you have."