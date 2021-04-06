Meghan Markle failed by white supremacist monarchy, says Cambridge Professor

'The monarchy is deeply implicated in the project of empire,' said academic Priyamvada Gopal

Meghan Markle was never dealt with fairly by the royal family that has a white supremacist mindset, said Cambridge Professor Priyamvada Gopal.



The royal family, Gopal said, failed at handling 'beautiful Meghan Markle.'

Speaking to Talk Radio host Nick de Bois, Gopal said that the monarchy was a "white supremacist organisation."

"[It's] an institution invested in whiteness and where whites dominate. The monarchy is deeply implicated in the project of empire; a lot of what it possesses came right out of the imperial project," she said, as reported by the Daily Star.

"This is not a monarchy that has ever talked about its ties to the empire – or to slavery for that matter. The monarchy couldn’t even handle a light-skinned beautiful woman. She was the wife of a prince and was drummed out of this country by the media," Gopal added.

She even refused to apologise for liking a tweet that claimed Prince Philip was the royal who was concerned about 'how dark Archie's skin colour might be.'

In her defence, she added, Philip had made 'racial slurs in the past.'