Channing Tatum opens up about his fears of being a girl dad

Channing Tatum confessed that he was apprehensive when he and Jenna Dewan welcomed their daughter

American actor Channing Tatum is talking about being a girl-dad and how is more accepting of the status now than he was before.

During an interview with Parents magazine, while he released his first children’s book titled, The One and Only Sparkella, the 21 Jump Street actor confessed that he was apprehensive about many things when he was his former partner Jenna Dewan welcomed their daughter Everly.

"When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair,” he said.

"But now, I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise,” he said.

"I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter's world and discover who they are. I paint my face, I wear tutus — rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on,” said the actor.

Regarding his book, dedicated to his seven-year-old daughter, Tatum said: "Just like Sparkella, Evie loves to play tricks, wear crazy outfits and be different from everyone.”

“She's bold, beautiful and magical in every way. We played a lot in her room over quarantine, and it helped flesh out the story. Even when I was home alone, I would find an item of hers that gave me an idea,” he added.