Benedict Cumberbatch demands closure of Guantanamo: 'Enough have suffered'

Benedict Cumberbatch demands closure of Guantanamo Bay: 'Enough have suffered'

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch has made an appeal to President of the United States Joe Biden regarding the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

During an interview with The Independent, the Sherlock star detailed how he got learn about the Guantanamo Bay while producing and starring in The Mauritanian, based on Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s 2015-released memoir Guantánamo Diary.

The Doctor Strange actor was asked if he hopes the detention camp will close down in the future by Biden, to which he said: “Hoping? I’m going to plead with the guy. It is a huge spend. It’s the most expensive prison on earth. And what are the results? Where are the prosecutions? That’s just being really brutally economic about it, it just doesn’t work.”

“And then you have the human rights issue. It’s an atrocious own goal, I think for the free world to be incarcerating people through extraordinary rendition, torturing them and extracting confessions they think are then usable in prosecution…it is a really dangerous, unnecessary, and ineffectual place, I think, and enough people have suffered there,” Cumberbatch added.

In February, the Biden administration had announced its “goal and intention” to shut down Guantanamo Bay by the end of the four-year term.