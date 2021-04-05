Prince Harry bashed for ‘leaving nothing behind’ amid US fresh start

Prince Harry recently came under fire for having left ‘nothing behind’ to return to in the UK.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Sarah Vine. She told Express, "In truth, he's left behind none of the trappings of privilege. And the 'authenticity' is just a veneer. “

“The reality is he's leveraged every last ounce of his status to the maximum, using it to obtain lucrative contracts with Netflix, Spotify and others.”

"He lives in a home as lavish as any he grew up in, and he still rubs shoulders with royalty, albeit of the Hollywood kind. All while expecting us to think he's somehow 'keeping it real'.”

"The joy of the old Harry is that he was never that self-conscious wannabe pretending to be something he wasn't. Yes, he was a honking Sloane and a bit of a prat at times – but he was at least unselfconsciously himself, and that is why we loved him so much, for all his faults. This fellow on the beach: I've no idea who he is."