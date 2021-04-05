HYBE comes forward to address BTS comeback news

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HYBE, formerly known as Bighit Entertainment has finally severed the limbo of ARMYs by addressing BTS comeback rumors.
For those unversed, it all began once Sports Donga announced broke the news and HYBE’s source turned to Newsen with a clarifier.
During the insider’s interview they kept the news short and precise, admitting only that “We will reveal our artists’ plans after they are finalized.”
This confirmation came nearly a month after V spilled the album, and solo mixtape plans to Entertainment Tonight Canada.