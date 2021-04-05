close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 5, 2021

HYBE comes forward to address BTS comeback news

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 05, 2021
HYBE comes forward to address BTS comeback news

HYBE, formerly known as Bighit Entertainment has finally severed the limbo of ARMYs by addressing BTS comeback rumors.

For those unversed, it all began once Sports Donga announced broke the news and HYBE’s source turned to Newsen with a clarifier. 

During the insider’s interview they kept the news short and precise, admitting only that “We will reveal our artists’ plans after they are finalized.”

This confirmation came nearly a month after V spilled the album, and solo mixtape plans to Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment