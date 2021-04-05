Meghan Markle will never return to UK after bombshell interview with Oprah

The British public feels angry with Meghan and Harry going public with their accusations

Meghan Markle has closed the chapter of her journey in the royal family for good, with no chances of returning whatsoever.



As revealed by royal expert Anna Pasternak, Meghan feels like a misfit because of her equation with the royal family and her 'low popularity' with the British people.

"Will Meghan Markle return to the UK? My speculative answer would be no, not if she can help it," the expert told Fox News.

"Sadly, I cannot see her ever becoming a loved and cherished member of the Royal Family with the unified respect and adoration of the British people. I think that ship has sailed," she added.

Anna revealed that the British public feels angry with Meghan and Harry going public with their accusations as they think thet have insulted traditions.

"Many people feel the interview was a total lack of respect for the monarchy and in a sense, for the British. Because the monarchy is part of the British psyche. So this monarchy bashing can also be viewed as British bashing," Anna concluded.