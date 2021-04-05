Demi Lovato addresses plans of single parenthood: 'I don't want to wait'

Demi Lovato recently got candid about the possibility of becoming a single mother to adopted children down the line.

The singer addressed the possibility of single parenthood during an interview on SiriusXM and was quoted saying, “Oh yeah, [expletive] yeah since I donno about having my own kids anymore. But even if I did want to do that I don’t feel like I have to wait for a partner. Just because ive done everything, so yeah, lets go.”

