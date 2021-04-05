Demi Lovato addresses plans of single parenthood: 'I don't want to wait'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Demi Lovato recently got candid about the possibility of becoming a single mother to adopted children down the line.
The singer addressed the possibility of single parenthood during an interview on SiriusXM and was quoted saying, “Oh yeah, [expletive] yeah since I donno about having my own kids anymore. But even if I did want to do that I don’t feel like I have to wait for a partner. Just because ive done everything, so yeah, lets go.”