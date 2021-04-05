Justin Bieber updates fans on new ‘Freedom’ album

Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber recently announced the official track list of his new Gospel based album Freedom and fans are over the moon.

The songs from this Gospel album includes titles like All She Wrote, We’re in This Together, Where You Go I Follow, Where Do I Fit In and Afraid To Say.

Most of the songs in the track list have Hollywood A-listers as features. From Brandon Love, to Tori Kelly, Judah Smith, Lauren Walters, Pink Sweats and even Chandler Moore.







