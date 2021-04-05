Taylor Swift uses her influence to help Lover music video co-star Christian Owens sign a deal

Taylor Swift reportedly used her influence to help Christian Owens landing his record deal to make his career.



The 31-year-old music sensation hired Owens as a backup dancer for her Reputation tour, as well as her love interest in 2019’s music video for Lover.

According to Christian, Taylor Swift was instrumental in helping him land his recent deal with Universal Music Group.



'We had a whole bunch of label meetings. Taylor Swift was a huge co-sign and help…a lot of people don’t know,' Christian explained on Instagram.

Owens, who recently debuted with his first single Baby Girl, continued: 'She actually contacted the head of Republic herself on my behalf, which was kind of crazy. I get to the meeting. They were like "Yo, why is Taylor Swift so adamant about us signing you? We want to see you perform!'

Taylor Swift is also currently celebrating another collaborator for her latest rerelease for the album 'Fearless', Swift teased a collab with none other than Keith Urban.