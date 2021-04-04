Kate Middleton ‘exhausted’ amid Meghan Markle interview aftermath

Experts claim Kate Middleton has looked ‘exhausted and unsettled’ ever since Meghna Markle’s Oprah interview started looming over the royal family.

This claim was brought forward by body language expert Andrea Gordon during an interview with Express.

There she was quoted saying, “Kate’s baseline behaviour is usually one of composure and quiet self-assurance - we see this in her often used neutral stance, unhurried, open hand gestures and direct eye contact.”

“She is generally in full control of the situation and herself... These clips show a different Kate, an unsettled, slightly exhausted Kate.”