Royal family disliked ‘wrong sort of American’ Meghan Markle for Prince Harry

Experts recently threw Meghan Markle under the bus for being the “wrong sort of American” to play the role of Prince Harry's bride.

Biographer and well-connected socialite Lady Colin Campbell recently posted a lengthy YouTube video discussing Meghan Markle’s lack luster charm as a member of the royal family and dubbed her a “vociferous misfit."

She explained how the “concerned member of the family” only “objected on the grounds of character … cultural differences” and not due to the color of Meghan Markle's skin.



The biggest off-putting point allegedly was that Meghan was the “the wrong sort of American” since she looked more like a “cool Californian babe” who believed “all of problems in life can be solved with a trip to the beach and avocado.”