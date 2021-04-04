Rekha wins heart of Neha Kakkar; Here’s why

Indian singer Neha Kakkar has revealed that ‘Queen of Hearts’ veteran Bollywood actress Rekha has also won her heart and now she is a fan of her forever.



This she said after Rekha appeared as a special guest on singing reality television Indian Idol 12.

The O Saki Saki singer took to Instagram and shared lovely photo from the sets of the show with a heartfelt note.

She wrote “Queen of Hearts won My Heart!!! Not because she gave Me “#NehuPreet Ki Shadi Ka Shagun” but because of How She Is!!!! When I saw her dancing I must say I’ve never seen anything like that ever in my life!!!!”

“Also I kept looking at her throughout the day, Beauty Queen #Rekha Ji I’m Your Fan Forever Now!!!!” she added.



According to Indian media, the latest episode of Indian Idol was a tribute to Rekha and the contestants sang songs from her films dedicated to her and her journey in the Bollywood.