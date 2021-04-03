close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 3, 2021

Female fan thinks she has an uncanny resemblance to Eminem

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 03, 2021

A woman left Eminem fans in stitches  when she said she had to delete her  favorite picture   after realizing that she looked like  a "female Eminem".

Caption of the picture shared by  "Salamander" on Twitter read, "was super happy about this pic until I realized I look like female Eminem".

Other users were  convinced that the woman  really had an  uncanny resemblance to the Detroit native.

Eminem fans continue to discuss him on Twitter even when he is on a break from both music and social media.

Fans of the Detroit native keep showering praises on the 48-year-old on social media for no reason.

On the work front, Eminem recently released his album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B". 

Latest News

More From Entertainment