Fans push ‘#KhudaAurMohabbat3’ trends across social media in ‘glorious’ move

The ‘#KhudaAurMohabbat3’ hashtag has taken over social media and fans are rejoicing in this monumental leap.



The hashtag began trending all across the country with fans gushing over Feroze Khan’s acting chops after heartbreaking “one sided love” revelation.

Latest episodes also bagged major viewership's in less than eight hours. One social media user highlighted the “glorious” win by pointing out the 29.5 million view count.

Other fans shared screenshots of the iconic conversation between the two leads. One wrote, “The moment when mahi ate that sweet and feedi got hiccups The way he was collecting all the broken pieces of his heart [Pleading face & Broken heart emoji] Uf! feroze khan is so good at portraying farhaad’s feelings and last scene "Bibi g wo jo munda lahore sy aya tha usy goli lagi h” (sic)



Another couldn’t hold back her tears and wrote, “My Heart can't take this Broken heart Mahi words were like poison for Farhad Heart with arrow I really felt so bad for Farhad” (sic)





