Taylor Swift leaves fans guessing with her latest post

Taylor Swift left fans speculating about her forthcoming album as she shared a cryptic video on her social media accounts Friday.

The pop superstar is all set to re-releasing her old music, starting with her 2008 album 'Fearless', following a high-profile and bitter row over the ownership of her early career masters.

The 31-year-old music sensation has reportedly issued the titles of the bonus songs that are being appended to the original track list, though she made fans work for it, just a little.

The songstress has shared a 30-second clip online which appears to feature an unheard song playing backwards while anagrams move across the screen.

Taylor Swift captioned the post: “The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert. Happy decoding!”

The pop superstar's fans, known as 'Swifties', took no time to unscramble what they thought were the correct words, ranging from “featuring” to “Maren”, “perfectly” and “happy”.

Taylor Swift previously shared the first of six unreleased songs, a track called 'You All Over Me' (From The Vault) featuring country music singer Maren Morris on backing vocals.