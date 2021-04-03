close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
April 3, 2021

Katrina Kaif's workout video breaks internet as she appears with a special trainer

Sat, Apr 03, 2021

Katrina Kaif delighted fans with her incredible fitness as she shared her stunning gym video, showing her  doing workout with her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's fitness trainer. 

In the video, which garnered massive likes, the Bollywood superstar  is seen training with the coach, who often features on her rumoured boyfriend's Insta timeline.  

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star was looking  amazing in  bright orange crop top paired with yoga pants, and a braid hairstyle, doing a plethora of exercises from squats, push-ups to leg raises, lunges. 

Katrina Kaif  uploaded her gym video on Instagram  to mesmerise fans. She captioned it: "Learning new things, finding my flow, force nothing, let it happen." She also termed it "prep time."

