Prince Harry gets in holiday mode after hitting the beach in Santa Barbara

Prince Harry was clicked dipping his feet in the ocean while playing fetch with pet dog Pula

Prince Harry was spotted out and about hitting the Santa Barbara beach with his and Meghan Markle's rescue pet dog, Pula.



The Duke of Sussex was snapped by PEOPLE sporting sunglasses, a backwards baseball cap, white T-shirt and shorts.

He was clicked dipping his feet in the ocean while playing fetch with Pula with the help of a throwing stick.

"He looked totally at ease," a source told the outlet.

"He has a great relationship with his dog, walking it off-leash. He looked just like a Montecito local just doing his thing — very relaxed walking barefoot," the insider added.

During their bombshell interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan opened up about their move to Montecito, California.

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry said.