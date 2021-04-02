Justin Biebers takes his doggy devotion to another level, sports matching outfits with pup

Canadian singer Justin Bieber took his doggy devotion to another level by rocking matching outfits with Oscar on Thursday.



Hailey Bieber delighted fans by sharing her sweetheart's unseen photo, suggesting he is head-over-heels in love with his Yorkshire terrier mix Oscar, whom he adopted in late 2018.

The Grammy-winner's wife of two-years Hailey Bieber, who shared a sweet snapshot of the duo to her Instagram, captioned the post: 'Screaming!!'



In the sweet picture, the two friends had on coordinating red Hawaiian shirts, featuring bright blue flowers and palm tree leaves throughout.

The adorable photo showed Justin Bieber, 26, sipping on a glass of red wine as Oscar sat idly next to him on a beige couch in their spacious living room.



