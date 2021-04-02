Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom bursts into tears while speaking about 'mean trolls'

Faryal Makhdoom, wife of British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan, became emotional during a therapy session as she opened up on online abuse about her husband's previous infidelity scandals.



The 29-yer-model, in conversation with psychologist Emma Kenny, discussed nasty comments she has to deal with, saying: 'Someone posted, "oh you're on your high horse you look so happy. Don't forget about the time your husband was constantly in the papers and there were cheating allegations and your marriage was on the rocks!"

'That's so harsh, it was so much in one paragraph. It obviously does upset me!'



Faryal broke down in tears while sharing her words: 'I do have a thick skin and put up with a lot of abuse online. But putting up with things that are said about my husband, my family, my relationship, my children, is something that kind of hurts.'

Faryal and Amir - who live in Bolton in the UK - got married eight years ago. They split for six months in 2017 after the boxer was caught up in cheating scandals. They got back together after few months with new resolve and more love.