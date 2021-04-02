Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks, claims his ex attacked him with knife

Chet Hanks, son of Oscar winner Tom and singer Rita Wilson, claimed that his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker attacked him with a knife as he shared a disturbing bloody video on social media.

The 30-year-old rapper took to social medial and shared a video of himself dripping in blood, claiming his ex-girlfriend attacked him with a knife, which she denied.

Chet alleged that her ex-ladylove turned violent against him during an altercation at his home in Sugarland, Texas on January 8.

His ex-girlfriend Kiana has denied that she attacked Chet and alleged that he has been violent towards her.



In the video, which breaks the internet, Kiana is seen approaching Tom's son Chet holding a pan in one hand and the camera moves around wildly, before the screen goes black.

Chet Hanks recently filed a lawsuit against Kiana over the incident in January which resulted in the video of his blood-covered face.