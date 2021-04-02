close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 2, 2021

Kylie Jenner amazes fans with her natural look as she shares photo from her private jet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 02, 2021

Kylie Jenner stunned fans with her incredible physique in orange crop top and matching sweat bottoms as she posted new snaps from her private jet.

The 23-year-old  makeup mogul mesmerised her admirers with her amazing looks as she  rocked her natural short hair - forgoing her signature long extensions.

The Keepping Up With The Kardashian Kylie Jenner was back to rocking her long hair while sharing Instagram stories of herself on her Kylie Air private plane, flaunting  her very taunt tummy in chic outfit.

She also wore white sneakers and a beige face mask and left  her long brunette locks lose around her, giving  a light touch of makeup to elevate her beauty.

Kylie  also shared a mirror snap of herself in the long-sleeved ribbed crop top, which was in a bold neon citrus tone. The mother of one keeps on showing  off her killer curves to give fans major fitness envy.

Latest News

More From Entertainment