Kylie Jenner amazes fans with her natural look as she shares photo from her private jet

Kylie Jenner stunned fans with her incredible physique in orange crop top and matching sweat bottoms as she posted new snaps from her private jet.

The 23-year-old makeup mogul mesmerised her admirers with her amazing looks as she rocked her natural short hair - forgoing her signature long extensions.

The Keepping Up With The Kardashian Kylie Jenner was back to rocking her long hair while sharing Instagram stories of herself on her Kylie Air private plane, flaunting her very taunt tummy in chic outfit.

She also wore white sneakers and a beige face mask and left her long brunette locks lose around her, giving a light touch of makeup to elevate her beauty.

Kylie also shared a mirror snap of herself in the long-sleeved ribbed crop top, which was in a bold neon citrus tone. The mother of one keeps on showing off her killer curves to give fans major fitness envy.