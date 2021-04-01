Kurulus:Osman: latest episode posts highest ratings in Turkey

Makers of "Kurulus:Osman" on Thursday announced that the latest episode of the historical series has made a new record in viewership.

The new episode of the Turkish TV series broadcast on Wednesday and it instantly became the "most watched production" in Turkey and several others countries.

"Kurulus Osman" episode 52 at the top of Wednesday!," read a statement issued by the makers of historical TV series.

A day after the new episode is broadcast on a local Turkish channel, fans of the series take to websites where they can watch it with Urdu and English subtitles.







