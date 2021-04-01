Hailey Bieber reveals why she deactivated her Twitter: Video

Hailey Bieber shared the real reason to delete her Twitter account during her discussion with a psychologist.

The 24-year-old supermodel appeared to be a pretty straightforward while explaining the reason behind her decision to delete Twitter account, saying: "I think when you're going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again."

On her latest vlog, the wife of Justin Bieber told Jessica Clemons: "it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you're like, 'Is there something that I'm not seeing that they see... Maybe they're right?"

She added that the criticism reached its peak after she married the pop star in 2018, describing how their union "really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention."



Hailey Bieber went on to describe: "I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison."