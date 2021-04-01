close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 1, 2021

Amber Heard marks victory in style as Johnny Depp loses his 'Wife-Beater' appeal

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 01, 2021

Amber Heard showed up her serious mood after ex-husband Johnny Depp lost his 'Wife-Beater' appeal.

The actor failed to overturn a ruling that allowed the tabloid to label him a 'wife-beater' after Amber Heard's domestic abuse allegations against him

The charming actress explained the poignancy of re-wearing a dress after her ex-husband Johnny Depp's "wife-beater" libel case defeat.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Heard shared two photos on Instagram in which she's seen wearing the same black dress which she first wore when she filed domestic abuse allegations against Depp in 2016.

The second shot shows Heard once again wearing the dress last summer, but this time it was on the day Depp lost his libel case against  the UK tabloid.

Amber's stunning post came days after Depp, 57, lost his appeal to overturn the ruling on the case. In a written judgment handed down by the Court of Appeal in London, judges Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Dingemans refused the actor's application for a fresh trial on the grounds that a second hearing was unlikely to produce a different outcome.

