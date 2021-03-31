Beyonce's 4-year-old fan creates a wow moment

Many people around the world look up to pop diva Beyonce as their idol and a four-year-old girl is among them. She, being the biggest fan of the singer, recreated her fashion looks in an adorable montage photo.



This adorable fan of Beyonce is model Ryleigh Madison Hampton. The little stunning model made many jaws to drop when she recreated her idol's showcase of her latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection.

Ryleigh Madison Hampton posed for the camera in the similar outfits as her idol Beyonce donned for her clothing line that she dropped with Addidas collaboration. The montage shows the little girl in a series of photos imitating Beyonce, posing as the pop singer.

Posting the photo on social media, Ryleigh Madison Hampton tagged the singer, saying that she needs the looks in size 4T. She captioned: "They didn’t have these IVY PARK x ICY PARK looks in my size, so we had to make our own @beyonce We need these in a 4T!"



Ryleigh's photoshoot was creatively directed by her aunt, Zoe Hampton. Zoe told GMA: "We were inspired to do this photoshoot when we saw Beyoncé's beautiful Ivy Park x Icy Park line. The clothes and her looks were absolutely amazing, but they were not in Ryleigh's size."

"We thought it would be a really fun idea to try to recreate these looks. Ryleigh is always singing along to Beyonce's song 'Brown Skin Girl,' and we knew she would be more than happy to do this shoot."

The little model has her loyal fan following on social media platforms. She had earlier wore the look of former first lady Michelle Obama‘s inauguration look along with Obama by another kid, Zagreb.



