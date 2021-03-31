close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
March 31, 2021

'Vikings' Lagertha congratulates co-stars after CSA nomination

Wed, Mar 31, 2021

Popular TV series "Vikings" has been nominated  in the category of  "Best Drama Series" for Canadian Screen Awards (CSA).

Reacting to the nominations, Katheryn Winnick, who played Lagertha in the historical show, congratulated the entire team of the show which became a global hit. "Huge congrats to our Vikings family!," she wrote on Instagram as she shared the news.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television announced the nominees across 141 film, television, and digital media categories. 

