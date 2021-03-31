close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 31, 2021
Meghan Markle, Harry bashed over spouting 'privileged nonsense’

An expert has come forward to bash Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s consistent ‘privileged nonsense.”

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Dan Wootton in his recent piece for The Daily Mail and in it he claimed, "My belief is that the more people hear from the likes of Harry and Meghan, and allies including Gayle King and Owen Jones, the more honest and hardworking folk realise they're talking privileged nonsense."

"The type of privileged nonsense that allows them to take private jet flights to destinations around the world while telling us mere mortals to stop going on holiday once a year with our family to cut our carbon emissions."

Mr. Woottoon added, "using connections that come with Harry's royal blood and Meghan's telly fame, including ITV big wigs via their news presenter BFF Tom Bradby, to scare critics into silence."


