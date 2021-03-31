Paris Jackson sees late father Michael Jackson as biggest role model

Paris Jackson shared she tries to emulate Michael Jackson as a musician

Paris Jackson touched upon how she considers her father to be the biggest source of inspiration for her.

In a converation with supermodel Naomi Campbell, Paris shared she tries to emulate Michael Jackson as a musician.



“I’m obviously a fan of his music…I know all the lyrics to all of the songs and, you know, I will definitely jam out to them. But I feel like when it comes to influences, I feel like every part of my childhood will always influence how I am today. Whether it was like experiences or like all of the music we listened to," she said.

Paris added, "He loved classical music and jazz,” she continued. “And Hip Hop and R&B and obviously the Motown stuff. But also like radio’s Top 40 and he loved rock music, soft rock. The Beatles.

"So we grew up around all of that and I feel like all of that somehow influences my stuff and if you listen to my album even there’s some movie soundtrack like influences as well like Hans Zimmer and Danny Elfman, as well as like rock bands like Radiohead, and Manchester Orchestra," the singer concluded.