Armed woman tries to break into Drake’s home, hits guard with a metal pipe

A woman tried to break into Canadian rapper Drake’s home on Tuesday while he was home.

Sources and cops revealed that the woman armed with a knife, tried to enter the rapper’s estate in Toronto at around 4:50pm and even allegedly hit a guard with a pipe, reported Page Six.

The intruder has now been taken into custody as source revealed to the outlet that the Hotline Bling hit maker was inside his house at the time of the incident.

A Toronto Police Department source told The Sun: “A female adult that was carrying a knife has been arrested. She did not gain any kind of entry into the property, and there were no injuries.”

“It is not clear what she was doing at the resident, but she had no communication whatsoever with the homeowner,” they added.