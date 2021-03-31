Justin Bieber's Lonely live performance released on Vevo

Pop singer Justin Bieber is out there promoting his latest album "Justice" as he released the official live performance of "Lonely," a track from the new album.

The release was announced by Vevo, the world's leading music video network. Vevo creates live performances in creative collaboration with artists and their teams.



In the video released on March 30, The Biebs is seen reflecting on his life as he stares at his reflection in a small puddle just near his feet.

The recently released videos signal the pop star's "more spiritual and self-reflective concerns," said his YouTube channel's description under the live performance video. It says that “Lonely” ponders the tribulations of a life spent in the spotlight.



The superstar takes his Billboard Hot 100 top 20 collaboration with Benny Blanco to a secluded area in the Los Angeles hills. He is seen bowing down with his eyes closed, and hands clasping around the mic. With his eyes closed, he is seen singing the chorus and then staring back at the puddle in the middle of the crimson red platform in the middle of the hills.

Justin Bieber is one of Vevo’s Top 10 Worldwide Most Watched Artists of 2020. His track “Yummy” rose to 2020’s No. 2 in Vevo’s most watched global video chart.

In 2021, Justin Bieber released Justice, which is his sixth studio album. "Justice" includes the chart-topping global smashes “Holy” feat. The superstar grabbed more than five million views on his music video for “Peaches,” in less than 24 hours.

"We are so excited to release these exclusive performances to Justin's fans all around the world," said JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing.

"Since 'Baby' was first released in 2010 we have worked closely with Justin on his numerous video releases, and watched him grow and develop into one of the world's biggest artists - he has honed his craft and his maturity and evolved sound as a musician is evident as he taped these performances for us. We are so pleased with what we captured, as being able to work so closely and creatively with an artist is key in the final product."

Watch Justin Bieber's Official Live Performance on Vevo here:



