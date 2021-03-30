Prince Harry’s salary, working hours kept a secret as he gets first job

The working hours and salary of Duke of Sussex Prince Harry are kept a secret as he got a new corporate job recently.



According to a report by the Daily Star, Prince Harry, who recently disclosed that he has got a job as a chief impact officer at a start-up tech firm that focuses on employees coaching and mental health services, has also dropped his royal title at the work place.

The report quoted the CEO of the firm as saying that Prince Harry has decided to drop royal titles in the work place and he likes to be called Harry.

Prince Harry’s salary and working hours are also kept a secret, according to the report.

Harry will become the first chief impact officer at San Francisco-based start-up that provides employee coaching and mental health assistance, the company said last week.

The move came about a month after Meghan Markle and Harry made a final split and said they would not return as working members of the royal family.