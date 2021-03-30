Jessica Simpson reveals she tested positive for coronavirus

'I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19,' said Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson said she contracted the coronavirus and it was really hard to overcome the harrowing effects of it.

The former pop star shed light on her ordeal with the novel disease in a detailed essay she penned for Amazon Original Story Take the Lead.



Simpson said that she started writing the essay when she tested positive for COVID-19 hoping that her revelation and this essay would "manifest a hopeful conversation" among readers.

"This is the cover of my new Amazon Original Stories essay on self-acceptance, parenthood and overcoming fear called...TAKE THE LEAD. We have all been handed challenges and fears in our lives that, at times, felt like too much to overcome. This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you. I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19," Simpson revealed.

Simpson added how she has stressed in the essay that people should battle against their fears.

"I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you. I felt strong, resilient, and God- inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear."