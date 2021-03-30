close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 30, 2021

Britney Spears shares skull-faced baby's photo with cryptic caption: 'Devil is in the details'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 30, 2021

Renowned pop star Britney Spears baffled fans as she posted a  very  creepy picture of woman cradling a skull-faced baby, captioning  it it 'Devil is in the details.'

The 39-year-old singer made a strange nod to her song 'Baby One More Time' as she captioned the photo:  'Devil is in the details….wouldn't want this baby to hit me one more time.'

Britney's strange post garnered  more than 200K likes with in hours, but in the comments fans expressed concern, others thinking it was some sort of sign.

The  songstress shared another dance video of herself with the caption: 'I'm an extremely wicked looking vampire but really that's the whole point!!!!'

Free Britney movement fans  have been making efforts to piece together her social media for a long time, with many thinking Britney Spears has been crying for help amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

