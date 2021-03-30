close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 30, 2021

Kendall Jenner granted restraining order after man threatens to shoot her dead

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 30, 2021

Kendall Jenner has been granted  a temporary restraining order by a judge after a man named Malik Bowker reportedly threatened to gun her down.

Kendall, in legal docs  obtained by TMZ, reveals an LAPD detective told her Thursday of Bowker's alleged plan, claiming police told her Bowker planned to buy an illegal firearm to shoot her and then himself.

The supermodel, in docs,  also  claims police told her the alleged  person is being held on a temporary psychiatric hold at a local hospital but warned her he could be released soon.

The judge has granted the reality star temporary restraining order and Bowker must stay 100 yards away from her at all times.

Kendall Jenner  says she has never met the guy, but his alleged threats are causing her severe emotional distress and anxiety. She feared  Bowker will try to find her and harm or kill her when he's released from the ward.

Latest News

More From Entertainment