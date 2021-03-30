Kendall Jenner granted restraining order after man threatens to shoot her dead

Kendall Jenner has been granted a temporary restraining order by a judge after a man named Malik Bowker reportedly threatened to gun her down.



Kendall, in legal docs obtained by TMZ, reveals an LAPD detective told her Thursday of Bowker's alleged plan, claiming police told her Bowker planned to buy an illegal firearm to shoot her and then himself.

The supermodel, in docs, also claims police told her the alleged person is being held on a temporary psychiatric hold at a local hospital but warned her he could be released soon.

The judge has granted the reality star temporary restraining order and Bowker must stay 100 yards away from her at all times.



Kendall Jenner says she has never met the guy, but his alleged threats are causing her severe emotional distress and anxiety. She feared Bowker will try to find her and harm or kill her when he's released from the ward.