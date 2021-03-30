Justin Bieber tops Billboard's Hot 100 and 200 charts simultaneously

It is a heyday for American-Canadian singer Justin Bieber as his new music is being loved by the increased number of music-lovers.

The 27-year-old vocalist has made it to the top of both of Billboard‘s big charts – the Hot 100 singles and the Billboard 200 albums.

It was Justin Bieber's latest single “Peaches” that features Daniel Caesar and Giveon, debuted at the number one spot at the Billboard hot 100. This is the Baby singer's seventh time at the Hot 100 No 1.

Justin Bieber's "Peaches" song is the 1,119th No. 1 single in the 62-year history of the Hot 100. It is also the 50th single making it to the top spot. Previously, the Canadian singer's single that perched on the number one spot was “Stuck With U" - pandemic duet with Ariana Grande.

The singer is at par with fellow Canadian Drake as the two singers have the most No 1 debuts on the Hot 100 for a male artist, with four each.

Separately, Justin Bieber's new album, Justice, with a freshly released “Triple Chucks Deluxe” version, became the singer’s eighth No 1 album.

Justin now joins the bandwagon with BTS and Taylor Swift for debuting at the top position on both charts simultaneously. Pop icon Taylor Swift made it twice actually.