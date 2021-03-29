close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
March 29, 2021

Humayun Saeed wishes speedy recovery to President Arif Alvi from COVID-19

Mon, Mar 29, 2021

President Arif Alvi on Monday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Thousands of people took to social media to wish the president a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Among them was TV and film star Humayun Saeed who recently received the   Pride of Performance award from the president.

Taking to Twitter Saeed wrote, "Wishing President Arif Alvi sb a quick recovery. May Allah bless him with good health."

