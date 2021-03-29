Humayun Saeed wishes speedy recovery to President Arif Alvi from COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
President Arif Alvi on Monday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Thousands of people took to social media to wish the president a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
Among them was TV and film star Humayun Saeed who recently received the Pride of Performance award from the president.
Taking to Twitter Saeed wrote, "Wishing President Arif Alvi sb a quick recovery. May Allah bless him with good health."