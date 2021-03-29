close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
March 29, 2021

Regé-Jean Page takes home Bridgerton's first award from NAACP

Mon, Mar 29, 2021
British actor Regé-Jean Page took home Bridgerton’s first-ever award at the NAACP, straight from his humble abode.

In his virtual acceptance speech, the actor claimed, "Wow, congratulations to everybody in the category. This absolutely goes out to all the incredible people on our team who made something so unique.”

“It is the highest honor to represent us in the fullness of our beauty, of our glamour, of our splendor, of our royalty, of our romance, of our love."

He further added, "It is the highest honor to represent that and to represent the people I do represent and I will do my absolute to be worthy of that."


