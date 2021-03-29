Saboor Aly shares a stunning photo with newlywed Umair Qazi

Saboor Aly shares stunning photo with newlywed Umair Qazi

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly has won the hearts of fans after she shared a stunning picture with ‘brother’ Umair Qazi from his wedding and the photo has taken the internet by storm.



The Gul-o-Gulzar actress took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo with Umair and wrote “This moment shows how happy I’m for you my brother @umair.qazi.17” followed by heart emoji.

“I know how much you must’ve missed your mother but remember you’ve always got your mother’s prayers,” she said and added “That’s why you’ve a friend like me in your life.”

“Such a blessing I must say Bhabhi k liay Pyar Duayain or Hosla” she said jokingly.



Earlier, a dance video of Saboor Aly with Umair from the wedding had won the hearts of fans on social media platforms.

Sajal Aly, Zara Noor Abbas and other celebrities also attended the wedding of Umair.