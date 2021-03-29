close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 29, 2021

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas touches on Hollywood ‘creeps’: ‘I never wasn’t in a room’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 29, 2021
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas touches on Hollywood ‘creeps’: ‘I never wasn’t in a room’

Billie Eilish's big brother Finneas O’Connell touches on his desire to “keep her safe” in the past because “she was very young.”

Finneas got candid about his bond with Billie in his interview with The Sunday Times and was quoted saying, "Yeah, absolutely. We have a team we really trust and our parents around, but I always think of it, because of the amount of people we meet. I’m always trying to help facilitate the safest environment for her.”

“She’s 19 now, but over the past couple of years, she was very young. And so I’ve wanted to be as protective as I can. I never wasn’t in a room with her when we wrote with other people in the first couple of years, and part of that was the feeling, ‘I want to keep this kid safe.’ Not to be overbearing, but just a witness. Make sure that nobody is being a creep."

Latest News

More From Entertainment