Jason Derulo expecting first child with Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo revealed how he met Jena Frumes just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the globe

Jason Derulo will become a father very soon as the singer will welcome his first bundle of joy with girlfriend Jena Frumes.



Taking to Instagram, the singer shared the news with his fans, "Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes."

Posting the same news, the model wrote on an image of her beau holding her baby bump on the beach, "Mom & Dad."

Speaking to PEOPLE last year, Derulo revealed how he met 26-year-old Frumes at the gym just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the globe.



He shared how the lockdown impacted his life, "After all this is over, how do you go back into the world and continue like nothing ever happened? I don't think that I can go back to that same lifestyle where I'm on a plane every single day. Things will definitely have to change."