Stanley Tucci, Dwayne Johnson react to Prince William winning ‘sexiest bald man title’

American actors Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Stanley Tucci have reacted to the news of Prince William defeating them for ‘world’s sexiest bald man’ title.

Turning to his Instagram, the former wrestler quipped that comedian Larry David should’ve been the winner.

"How in the cinnamon toast [expletive] does this happen – when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?!#demandingrecount," he wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, Tucci wasn’t too thrilled either as he turned to Instagram with a collage featuring Jason Statham, Bruce Willis and Sir Patrick Stewart.

"Whose crown should wear this crown? So many wonderful choices,” he wrote in the caption.

Earlier on Sunday, The Sun reported that the Duke of Cambridge was named as the ‘sexiest bald man’ in the world by a Google search study that claims the word was used for the future king 17.6 million times.

