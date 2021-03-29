close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 29, 2021

Justin Bieber's mother scolds him over new tattoo on his neck

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 29, 2021

Justin Bieber's mum scolded him over his latest tattoo which he got after the singer showed off his new tattoo to celebrate the release of his new track 'Peach' by having a piece of the fruit tattooed on his neck which did not impress his mum at all.

The 27-year-old pop star shared a photo of the design on Instagram, his mum Pattie Mallette was quick to showed her disapproval over him as she asked the son: "Don't you have enough yet?" She also added a frowning face emoji.

The Canadian singer - who is married to model Hailey , tagged his tattoo artist as he shared a picture of himself getting inked, as well as a black and white close up of his new single.

The 'Yummy' hitmaker's mum was quick to berate him after he showed off his new tattoo.

Justin had already mentioned that he was thinking about commemorating his new song in some waym, saying: "Maybe I'll get like a small peach on my body somewhere. "

Justin's fans also took a jibe at him as they remembered the promise, with one commenting on his picture: "You promised Hailey no more on the neck ,,, So why?" Another wrote: 'I thought Hailey said  no more neck tattoos'

