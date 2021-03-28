close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 28, 2021

Spongebob Squarepants pulled over ‘inappropriate’ plot elements

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 28, 2021
Spongebob Squarepants pulled over ‘inappropriate’ plot elements

Nickelodeon has reportedly decided to pull the plug on a number of Spongebob Squarepants story lines due to their inappropriate nature.

The report was brought forward by IGN and according to its findings the company decided to remove two of its most ‘inappropriate’ episodes, Mid-Life Crustacean and Kwarantined Krab from rotation.

In a official statement the company explained, 'Mid-Life Crustacean' has been out of rotation since 2018, following a standards review in which we determined some story elements were not kid-appropriate."

The company also explained the reason behind Kwarantiined Krab’s removal and added that it’s because the episode “centers on a virus storyline, so we have decided to not air it due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment