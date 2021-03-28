Spongebob Squarepants pulled over ‘inappropriate’ plot elements

Nickelodeon has reportedly decided to pull the plug on a number of Spongebob Squarepants story lines due to their inappropriate nature.

The report was brought forward by IGN and according to its findings the company decided to remove two of its most ‘inappropriate’ episodes, Mid-Life Crustacean and Kwarantined Krab from rotation.

In a official statement the company explained, 'Mid-Life Crustacean' has been out of rotation since 2018, following a standards review in which we determined some story elements were not kid-appropriate."

The company also explained the reason behind Kwarantiined Krab’s removal and added that it’s because the episode “centers on a virus storyline, so we have decided to not air it due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic.”