Yungblud, Miley Cyrus romance rumours dispelled after suggestive outing

Miley Cyrus and Yungblud sparked romance rumours after the pair were seen getting comfortable in each other’s company but a source was quick to dispel claims saying that they are not romantically involved.

On Thursday, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker was spotted with the 11 Minutes singer getting cozy with each other in a restaurant in photos shared by The Daily Mail.

However, a source told People that Miley and Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison are "just friends" and were in the company of a group of friends, making it evident that it was not a romantic outing.

Miley was formerly linked to Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson and was the former wife of Liam Hemsworth.

Meanwhile, Dom had a relationship with Halsey, who is currently expecting her first child with Alev Aydin.