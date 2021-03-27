Meghan Markle’s half-sister bashes ‘factory of lies’: ‘There are children involved!’

The former Duchess of Sussex has come under fire at the hands of her half-sister, Samantha Markle, who believes she’s idling away in ‘fantasyland’ following Megxit.



The author got candid about the impact of Harry and Meghan’s decision on their children and explained to New Zealand journalist Heather Du Plessis-Allan, “Honestly, I don't think that's realistic, especially when you're dealing with a narcissist who is not capable of empathy, remorse or shame.”

During her time on the Newstalk ZB Radio Show she also touched upon the broken bond between Meghan and her father and claimed, “If she did apologize, it probably wouldn't be sincere, but it would be great if she could give him that. Even if it wasn't sincere, just so that he gets some feeling of love, even if it's not real. At his age, I would just like him to feel a moment of happiness and reciprocation."

Samantha concluded by saying, "I would suggest for the benefit of all them, especially the children, that they get counseling. Harry is in no position to work for a company that deals with misinformation or mental health issues until he himself is made whole, and until they get a grip on what the truth is.”