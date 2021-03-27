close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 27, 2021

Sofia Richie looks stunning as she rocks T-shirt with her dad Lionel Richie's face

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 27, 2021

Sofia Richie showed off her love for love for dad in a stylish as she stepped out in a T-shirt with  Lionel Richie's face on it, garnering the seal of approval from the award winner singer.

Scott Disick's ex -girlfriend  apparently paid homage to her father whose music  comforts the hearts of his fans. 

The 22-year-old model paired the look with black jeans and a pair of matching boots, adding a splash of color to the all look with a stylish yellow coat that came down to the floor.

The sister of Nicole Richie posed with sunglasses on next to a staircase, as she playfully touched her blonde locks.

The 'All Night Long' singer was quick to jump at her post as he commented: 'Out of allllll your lewks, this one is my favorite - T-shirt is fire.'

The charming model is his youngest daughter with former spouse Diane Alexander, and they also have son Miles, 26, together.

Lionel Richie was reportedly 'wary' over Sofia's nearly three-year long relationship with Scott Disick and thought she's 'better off' without him.

